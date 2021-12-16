Kids Korner: December 17 to December 23, 2021 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityHolidaysKids by Heidi Sutton - December 16, 2021 0 3 Programs Holiday Train Display Historic Longwood Estate, Longwood Road & Smith Road, Ridge will present a beautiful holiday train display Dec. 17 and 18 and Dec. 26 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids can play an “I Spy” game to find hidden items in the display. Free. Call 924-1820. Take a bird to lunch Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program, Take. A Bird to Lunch, on Dec. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. With the cold months here, many birds have either been migrating south, or bulking up for the long winter ahead. You can help by providing them with a good meal! Using natural materials, you will make bird feeders to hang in your yard to give the migrating birds, as well as the year long residents an extra boost! $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054. Gingerbread House Workshop Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket will host Gingerbread House Workshops for children ages 4 to 9 on Dec. 18 and 19 at 10 a.m. and again at 12:45 p.m. The two-hour workshop consists of several gingerbread activities that incorporate the spirit of the farm during the holidays. Each child will go home with a gingerbread home and many crafts made on the farm. $40 per child. Advance registration required by calling 689-8172 or by visiting www.bennersfarm.com. Star Quest! New! Calling brave explorers! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents Star Quest! from Dec. 16 to 19 and Dec 26 to 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in our workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and older. Admission fee plus $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for further details. Theater ‘Frozen Jr.’ Do you want to build a snowman? The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Frozen Jr. from Nov. 20 to Jan. 17. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25. Call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org. ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ The holidays have arrived at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 20 to Dec. 26. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As Santa’s littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Frosty’ Tis the season! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Frosty from Nov. 21 to Jan. 2. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ebenezer Pierpot and an evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Dad, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. Film Polar Express screening The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce will host screenings of The Polar Express in the Chamber Train Car, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 18 at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. $15 per person includes popcorn, a cookie and hot cocoa. To reserve your tickets, visit www.pjstchamber.com.