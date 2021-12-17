Times … and dates: December 17 to December 23, 2021 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityEvents by Heidi Sutton - December 17, 2021 0 1 VANDERBILT MAGIC: William K. Vanderbilt II's Eagle Nest Estate in Centerport has been transformed into a holiday light spectacular through Dec. 23 with a Bright Lights 'encore' from Dec. 26 to 29. Photo from Vanderbilt Museum Ongoing Festival of Trees Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson today through Jan. 2 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. For more information, call 802-2160. Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt Bright Lights, a holiday light spectacular, returns to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy themed displays, festive food, music, Santa and Friends and holiday lights during this holiday walk. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 children under 12, free for children under age 2. Order tickets online at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Garden of Lights The spirit of the season has returned to Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook with the Garden of Lights, a community-built walk-through light show for all ages on Dec. 16, 17, 20 and 21 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Call 588-5024. Friday Dec. 17 Evening at the Barn fundraiser Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an evening of acoustic music by The Belle Curves and The Old Ironsides, animal encounters, short presentations, and refreshments in their beautiful historic barn from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person at www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344 for more info. Saturday Dec. 18 The Holiday Market The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket and Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket and WUSB continue with The Holiday Market, a series of outdoor holiday shopping events, today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature over 40 vendors offering original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations, and clothing along with music, children’s activities and food trucks. Call 751-3730 or 751-2676. Holiday Gift & Craft Fair Join Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington for a Holiday Gift & Craft Fair from noon to 5 p.m. The festive event will feature holiday gifts, custom drinkware, hand-crafted accessories and jewelry, one-of-a-kind handmade art, wreaths, candles, jewelry, chocolates, bath products, gifts for teachers and co-workers, stocking stuffers and so much more! Call 421-5835. Dorian Consort String Trio Port Jefferson’s Charles Dickens Festival continues with a concert by the Dorian Consort String Trio at the Masonic Lodge, 312 Main St., Port Jefferson at 1 p.m. Free. An evening of Christmas caroling Fort Salonga Association invites the community to its annual Christmas Caroling event at the IGA shopping center, 10 Fort Salonga Road, Fort Salonga at 2 p.m. featuring music by Paul Graf and The Fort Salonga Band and the Kings Park High School Chorus along with a special visit from Santa. Kings Park Christmas Parade The Kings Park Fire Department will host the 2021 Christmas Parade and Food Drive beginning at the firehouse, 2 East Main St., Kings Park at 2:30 p.m. and making stops throughout the town until 9:30 p.m. Canned goods will be collected at all stops. Visit www.kingsparkfd.org for more info. Songs of the Season concert Port Jefferson’s Charles Dickens Festival continues with a concert by Songs of the Season in the Skip Jack Room at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson at 3 p.m. Free. Smithtown Christmas Parade The Smithtown Fire Department hosts its 42nd annual Smithtown Christmas Parade starting at the firehouse at 4 p.m. with many stops including Town Hall Meat Farms, Smithtown High School West. New toys and canned goods will be collected at all stops. Visit www.smithtownfd.org for more info. Sunday Dec. 19 Winter Farmers Market Get your farm fix in the off-season when the Huntington Winter Farmers Market returns every Sunday through March 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661. Art Show fundraiser Studio 268, 268 Main St. Setauket invites the community to view its latest art show featuring a collection of fine art by local artists (available for purchase) today from noon to 5 p.m. Proceeds from an art raffle and a percentage from art sales will be donated to The Three Village Central School District food pantries. Welcome Winter Walk Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a Welcome Winter Walk from 1:30 to 3 p.m. From marshland to forest, take a stroll through Sunken Meadow State Park as you welcome in winter! The temperature should be crisp, so dress for the weather! $4 per person. Reservations are required by visiting Eventbrite.com and searching for #NatureEdventures. Greenlawn tree lighting First Presbyterian Church, 497 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn hosts a Christmas Tree Lighting event at 5 p.m. Join them for caroling, hot chocolate and cookies. Call 261-2150. Songs for Wintertide II WUSB’s Sunday Street Series and the Long Island Museum will present a webcast titled Songs for Wintertide II tonight at 7 p.m. Artists including The Attention Seekers w/Jesse Terry & Sam Blewitt, The Kennedys, Ray Lambiase, Jez Lowe, Lynn Miles, Ellis Paul, Darryl Purpose, Jesse Terry, Sloan Wainwright, Craig Werth, Brooks Williams and The Wynotte Sisters will perform songs for the winter & holiday season. The concert can be seen on the Long Island Museum’s Facebook page (facebook.com/LIMuseum) via a YouTube link to be provided the day of the webcast. Call 751-0066. Monday Dec. 20 Virtual Movie Trivia Night Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected] Tuesday Dec. 21 Catch a screening of ‘The Oyster Farmers & How Oysters Revitalize Native Waters’ on Dec. 21. See Film category for more information. Wednesday Dec. 22 Buster Keaton program Smithtown Library, Commack Branch, 3 Indian Head Road, Commack presents a program titled Buster Keaton: Stone-Faced Clown of Comedy from 7 to 8 p.m, Keith Crocker will explore the life and career of master comedian Buster Keaton. Register by calling 360-2480. Thursday Dec. 23 No events listed for this day. Film ‘The Oyster Farmers & How Oysters Revitalize Native Waters’ The Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington presents a free online film screening of The Oyster Farmers & How Oysters Revitalize Native Waters on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. in partnership with Long Island Oyster Growers Association, ChooseLI and the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning and made possible with support from the Long Island Community Foundation. The feature length documentary, ‘The Oyster Farmers’, explores the plight of the oyster, offering a keyhole view of human impact on the environment. This program includes an online panel discussion and Q&A with Sue Wicks, Violet Cove Oyster Company, Chuck Westfall, Thatch Island Oyster Farm, Elizabeth Peeples, Little Ram Oysters moderated by August Ruckdeschel of the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning. Register at www.cinemaartscentre.org. ‘Leave it to the Beavers’ Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a screening of Nature’s Leave it to the Beavers at the Smithtown Library Main Branch, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown on Dec. 17 (rescheduled from Dec. 3) at 6:30 p.m. Discover why this curious animal is so important to our landscapes and ecosystems. Followed by a discussion. Free. To register, call 766-3075. Theater Nutcracker Ballet Seiskaya Ballet’s The Nutcracker heads to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on Dec. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m., Dec. 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 1 and 6 p.m. Call 631-632-ARTS or visit www.nutcrackerballet.com. ‘White Christmas’ The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its MainStage season with White Christmas from Nov. 11 to Jan. 2, 2022. Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is The Ocean” and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. Tickets range from $75 to $80 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. ‘A Christmas Carol’ ‘I will honor Christmas in my heart.’ Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for the 37th annual production of A Christmas Carol from Nov. 13 to Dec. 26. Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Elf the Musical’ The Argyle Theater, 34 Main St., Babylon presents Elf the Musical through Jan. 2. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear! Tickets are priced from $40 to $79. Use Code: TIMES for $10 OFF* For more information, call 230-3500 or visit www.argyletheatre.com. All phone numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.