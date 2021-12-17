NV Beauty Boutique celebrates grand opening Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityEventsVillage Beacon Record by Press Release - December 17, 2021 0 2 NV Beauty Boutique grand opening. Photo from Councilwoman Jane Bonner's office On December 4, Councilwoman Jane Bonner joined Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce president Gary Pollakusky to celebrate the grand opening of the new NV Beauty Boutique in Rocky Point. Located at 14 Broadway Avenue in Rocky Point, the boutique offers a variety services, specializes in skincare, facials, microdermabrasion, peels, waxing, brows and lashes. Pictured from left are Councilwoman Jane Bonner; staff members Jamie Longman, Kyra Brandstadter, owner Nicole Villorente; staff members Susan McCartney and Alicia Reilly; and Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce President, Gary Pollakusky. “I’m very happy to welcome the NV Beauty Boutique and I wish the owners the best of luck. I encourage everyone to stop in and say hello to Nicole and the staff. They are a great addition to the Rocky Point Business District and our community,” said Councilwoman Bonner. Hours are by appointment. For more information, call 631-403-6562 or visit www.nvbeautyboutiqueli.com.