Sweetbriar Nature Center to host Winter Solstice Forest Bathing program Dec. 17 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEnvironment & NatureEvents by Press Release - December 17, 2021 0 2 Pixabay photo Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a new program, Winter Solstice Forest Bathing and Full Moon Ceremony, on Friday, Dec. 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join the staff for a mindful forest walk under the Full Moon. Then, participate in song to raise the vibrations of the group. This period of deep winter reflection will allow you to release negativity and welcome in new opportunities and joy! This is an outdoor event. Please dress warmly. Meet in field behind the house. For ages 14 and up. Raindate is Dec. 19. $25 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 631-979-6344.