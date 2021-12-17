Celebration of Art/Out of the Pandemic exhibit opens at Port Jeff Library Art exhibitArts & EntertainmentCommunityEnvironment & NatureLibrary by Press Release - December 17, 2021 0 3 1 of 4 'Blossoming Trees' by Joseph Rotella 'Forsyentia' by Joseph Rotella 'Lilies' by Joseph Rotella 'Vertical II' by Joseph Rotella The Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., Port Jefferson invites the community to view its latest art exhibit in the Meeting Room titled Celebration of Art/Coming Out of the Pandemic by artist Joseph Rotella through the month of December. The exhibit will feature landscape and floral narratives which were all created during the pandemic. For more information, call 631-473-0022.