Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park in July

Summer is finally here and that means the return of the Huntington Summer Arts Festival at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., in Huntington. Now in its 58th year, the festival will offer four weeks of free, live performances Wednesdays to Sundays from July 1 to 30. Sunday performances start at 7 p.m., all others performances start at 8 p.m. unless noted.

Produced by the Town of Huntington and presented by the Huntington Arts Council (HAC), the festival clearly has something for everyone whether it be music, dance or theater. This year features festival mainstays such as the Huntington Community Band and The Huntington’s Men’s Chorus while highlighting new acts such as Tito Rodriguez Jr./Huntington Latin Night, Dr. K’s Motown Revue and Swing Sessions with Dudley Music and Guests.

Opening weekend sets the stage for this breakthrough season featuring Brooklyn based Sunny Jain’s Red Baraat on July 1 and the popular Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra on July 2. The Festival will go dark on Mondays and Tuesdays but ramp up again with the Huntington Community Band each Wednesday for the duration of the month.

The Englishtown Project is an exciting addition this year on July 7th. Followed by six-time Grammy winner Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, classic Motown sounds with Dr. K’s Motown Revue, The Hot Sardines’ take on classic jazz tunes, and the return of Huntington-born Chieli Minucci & Special EFX All Stars rounding out the weekend.

The 17th Huntington Folk Festival, a collaborative effort of the Folk Music Society of Huntington and HAC, returns on July 22. The open mic session at 12:30 p.m. will be followed by L.I. based singer/songwriters swapping songs on the hill from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., and on-stage from 4 to 6 p.m. The day culminates with co-headliners Lucy Kaplansky and Cliff Eberhardt, pre-concert at 8 p.m.

Additional regulars include the North Shore Pops Concert Band, and Plaza Theatrical Productions with a presentation of the Broadway Rock Musical RENT. Fabulous dance performances are highlighted once again by Sol Y Sombra Spanish Dance Company, and the L.I. Dance Consortium.

Closing out the Festival will be The Jazz Loft Big Band and Tom Manuel with Grammy nominated guest vocalist Nicole Zuraitis on July 29 and Orchestra L.I., conducted by Musical Director David Stewart Wiley, serves up a delightful “In Concert With Nature” with works by Handel (Water Music), George Walker, the Mendelsohnn siblings Fanny & Felix, and for this year’s Festival Finale, Pastorale—Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Opus 68 on July 30.

“Huntington Arts Council takes pride in being able to present an exciting, free summer series of live performances. This year in particular, I am happy that our selection of acts is more representative of the diversity in our community. Our goal is to make the festival relevant, entertaining and accessible to everyone. All are welcome to attend!” said Kieran Johnson, Executive Director, Huntington Arts Council.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.