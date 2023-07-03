Suffolk County DA Tierney: Mastic man arrested for murdering housemate

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 3 that Philip Walker, 56, of Mastic, was arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree for allegedly stabbing and killing his housemate, Jimmy Vaughn, 63.

“This defendant allegedly killed Jimmy Vaughn in cold blood,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I thank the prosecutors and the Suffolk County Homicide Squad for their swift investigation and apprehension of this defendant, who will now be brought to justice.”

According to the police investigation, on June 30 at approximately 5:00 p.m., a witness called 911 to report that Walker had allegedly stabbed Vaughn inside a room at the Shirley Motel on Montauk Highway in Mastic. Walker and Vaughn were both living in a group home at the Shirley Motel at the time of the incident.

When paramedics arrived, Vaughn was found outside of the room, bleeding from the left side of his chest and abdomen. Vaughn was taken to Long Island Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.