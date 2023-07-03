Man dies in five-vehicle crash involving garbage truck in Hauppauge

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a man

in Hauppauge on July 3.

A 2023 Mack garbage truck, being driven by Jaswinder Singh, was traveling eastbound on Express

Drive South when it rear ended a 2019 Honda Accord that was stopped at a red light at the intersection

of Motor Parkway at approximately 8:50 a.m. The truck then sideswiped a 2018 Thomas Built School

Bus, and then rear-ended a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep became lodged in the front of the garbage truck, and the Jeep struck a 2009 Toyota Matrix, causing the Toyota to spin into a utility pole. The driver of the Honda Accord, Joseph Kelly, 24, of West Islip, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Jeep and Toyota were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the bus, and three toddlers on the bus were not injured. The driver of the garbage truck, Singh, 51 of Bellerose, Queens was not injured. Singh was issued multiple summonses.

The truck and three vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.