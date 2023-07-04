Open cast call for ‘The Prom’ at Theatre Three

Theatre Three, 412 Man St., Port Jefferson will hold auditions for strong singers/actors/dancers ages 16 and older for the musical The Prom on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m., and Monday, July 17, at 7 p.m. Prepare 32 bars from the song of your choice and bring sheet music in the proper key. Accompanist provided. You may sing from the score. Be prepared to dance. Bring a headshot/resume if available. Rehearsals begin in late July. Performances will be held from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. For full details visit www.theatrethree.com/auditions.html. 631-928-9100