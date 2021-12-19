Holbrook girl raises $600 to donate toys to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for the holidays Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysKidsStony Brook UniversityTimes of Middle CountryVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 19, 2021 0 2 1 of 12 Former patient 9 yr old Sydney O’Sullivan, raised $600 selling chocolate reindeer lollipos, and then purchased toys to donate to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for this holiday season. (12/017/21) Sydney O'Sullivan with the purchased toys. Over 200 chocolate lollipops were sold. Former patient 9 yr old Sydney O’Sullivan, raised $600 selling chocolate reindeer lollipos, and then purchased toys to donate to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for this holiday season. (12/017/21) Former patient 9 yr old Sydney O’Sullivan, raised $600 selling chocolate reindeer lollipos, and then purchased toys to donate to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for this holiday season. (12/017/21) Former patient 9 yr old Sydney O’Sullivan, raised $600 selling chocolate reindeer lollipos, and then purchased toys to donate to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for this holiday season. (12/017/21) Former patient 9 yr old Sydney O’Sullivan, raised $600 selling chocolate reindeer lollipos, and then purchased toys to donate to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for this holiday season. (12/017/21) Former patient 9 yr old Sydney O’Sullivan, raised $600 selling chocolate reindeer lollipos, and then purchased toys to donate to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for this holiday season. (12/017/21) Former patient 9 yr old Sydney O’Sullivan, raised $600 selling chocolate reindeer lollipos, and then purchased toys to donate to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for this holiday season. (12/017/21) Former patient 9 yr old Sydney O’Sullivan, raised $600 selling chocolate reindeer lollipos, and then purchased toys to donate to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for this holiday season. (12/017/21) Former patient 9 yr old Sydney O’Sullivan, raised $600 selling chocolate reindeer lollipos, and then purchased toys to donate to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for this holiday season. (12/017/21) Former patient 9 yr old Sydney O’Sullivan, raised $600 selling chocolate reindeer lollipos, and then purchased toys to donate to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital for this holiday season. (12/017/21) One Long Island kid is helping put smiles on the faces of patients at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital this holiday season. It all started when 9-year-old Sydney O’Sullivan of Holbrook was treated for kidney stones over three emergency room stays beginning in the Summer of 2021. While at the hospital, one of Stony Brook’s child life specialists paid her a visit with a toy in hand. Getting the toy helped take her mind off being in the hospital and that inspired Sydney to want to help others in the children’s hospital feel the same way. “Some kids have to be in the hospital for Christmas, so I thought of a way I could spread some holiday cheer,” says Sydney. Together with her mom Karen, Sydney made some chocolate reindeer lollipops to sell to raise money towards a toy donation. After posting on social media, Sydney was able to sell over 200 lollipops and raise $600 to purchase nearly 50 toys to bring to kids at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. “I am so proud of her,” says Karen O’Sullivan, Sydney’s mother. “She came up with this idea all on her own and is helping a lot of children.” Sydney donated a stretcher filled with toys to the children’s hospital on December 17. Photos courtesy of Stony Brook Medicine