Nesconset artist Catherine Rezin to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown Art exhibitArts & EntertainmentCommunityTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - December 19, 2021 0 4 1 of 4 'Along Great River' by Catherine Rezin 'Avalon Pond' by Catherine Rezin 'Horse on the Move' by Catherine Rezin 'Red Rose' by Catherine Rezin Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of Nesconset artist Catherine Rezin will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from December 20 to February 17, 2022. The exhibition, part of STAC’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nesconset artist Catherine Rezin is a retired textile artist who has renewed her love of painting and drawing during the past four years. “In the early months of the Covid restrictions, I found myself doing pastel portraits of our grandchildren and then other family members. The next progression was to painting watercolor landscapes,” she said. Inspired by the beauty of nature, Rezin never seems to run out of sources of inspiration living on Long Island. “I am in awe of the spectacular surroundings that are around me at all times and am passionate in my desire to convey these images to art.” The artist can be commissioned to do portraits of loved ones or capture and convert a favorite vacation photo to a custom artwork. “STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!,” said the Council.