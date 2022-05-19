Friends of the Greenway takes park in Great Brookhaven Clean Up

KEEPING IT CLEAN

The Friends of the Greenway, a committee of the Three Village Community Trust, participated in the Great Brookhaven Clean Up on May 14. The trail stewards picked up litter, removed graffiti, swept the pavement, and pruned branches at the Port Jefferson Station entrance to the Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway Trail. Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich stopped by to show his support. Join the group for the next clean-up on June 11 at 9 a.m.