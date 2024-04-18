Let’s Eat: Blueberry cheese blintzes perfect for Passover

By Heidi Sutton

Filled with ricotta and cream cheese and topped with blueberries and honey, enjoy these delicious blintzes during and even after the Passover holiday!

Blueberry Cheese Blintzes

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

For Blintzes:

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup milk

1/3 cup matzo meal

1/3 cup potato starch

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 stick butter, for cooking the blintzes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, for frying

For Filling:

1/4 cup honey

2 tsp. vanilla

zest of 1 orange

1/8 tsp. cinnamon

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup ricotta cheese

2 cups (12 oz.) blueberries, divided

For Topping:

remaining 1 cup blueberries

powdered sugar

honey

DIRECTIONS:

Whisk together the eggs, milk, matzo meal, potato starch and salt, refrigerate for one hour or overnight. Stir together the honey, vanilla, orange zest, cinnamon, cream cheese and ricotta. Fold in 1 cup of the blueberries. Refrigerate.

Melt the butter and vegetable oil together in a small bowl in the microwave. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat, swirl a spoonful of the butter and oil mixture over the surface of the pan.

Whisk the blintz batter to recombine then ladle about 2 oz. of the batter into the pan, swirling the batter to cover the bottom of the pan in a thin layer. Cook for about 1 1/2 minutes or until the blintz begins to set and turn golden brown on the bottom. Flip the blintz over with a spatula and cook for an additional minute on the other side. Remove the blintz to a sheet pan and continue to cook all the batter.

Assemble the blintzes by placing 1/4 cup of the filling in the center, fold in both sides and roll up.

Place blintzes in a shallow pan and reheat for 15 minutes in a 350°F oven or you can microwave them for 2 to 3 minutes.

Place two blintzes on each plate and serve with additional blueberries, powdered sugar and honey!

TIP: You can make the blintzes ahead of time and heat them up when you are ready to serve. Also, try different fruit topping combinations like blackberry and raspberry.