 

1 of 29
Mt. Sinai senior Gavin Takacs fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai attack Cole Marsala pushes up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Jake Spallina fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai attack Christian Colantonio looks for a lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior attack Joseph Spallina with a back handed shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Full house. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Mustangs score. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Liam Gregorek-Ali wins at “X” for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Max Barone grabs a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Liam Gregorek-Ali wins at “X” for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior attack Joseph Spallina with a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior Austin Oppenheim breaks free. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior midfielder James Carretta fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Liam Leonard grabs a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats score. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior attack Joseph Spallina looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Liam Gregorek-Ali splits the pipes for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River long stickman Luke Gorman cuts up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Jake Spallina in traffic in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior midfielder James Carretta gets “checked.” Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior attack Joseph Spallina looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River long stickman Luke Gorman cuts up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Ryan Herr takes a pass. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior attack Joseph Spallina looks past a Wildcat defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Liam Kershis scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Mustangs score. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

It was the battle of the unbeaten when the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats collided with Mount Sinai in the final game of the regular season.

Both teams faced off with perfect 15-0 records. Mount Sinai senior attack Joey Spallina did what he’s done all season, topping the scoring charts with six assists and three goals to lead his team to a 12-7 win over the Wildcats at home May 12.

The Mustangs scored two goals in the opening minutes of the game, took a 6-2 lead into the halftime break and kept their foot of the gas the entire way, never looking back as they now to sit atop the Division II leaderboard.

Mount Sinai attack Cole Marsala found the back of the cage four times. Teammates James Carretta and Jake Spallina, Joey’s younger brother, had two goals apiece. Goalie Brayden Wilcken had 11 saves in net.

Liam Kershis and Alec Gregorek both scored twice for the Wildcats and teammates Francisco Cortes, Steven Cain and Liam Gregorek, Alec’s younger brother, each scored. Keeper Jayden Galfano had 14 stops between the pipes. Both teams will be top seeds going into the postseason which begins May 17.

 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 8

0 15

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply