1 of 24

By Bill Landon

The Royals of Port Jeff looked to finish their regular season with a win, and win they did.

The Royals defeated Shelter Island with a 10-run margin of victory May 13. Royals head coach Jesse Rosen achieved a milestone this season, notching his 100th victory as his team cruised to a 16-2 record.

The win clinches the League VIII title, securing a top seeding for the postseason, which begins May 17.

— Photos by Bill Landon