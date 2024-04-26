Patriots girls flag football struggles against unbeaten Half Hollow Hills

1 of 17

By Bill Landon

The Patriots of Ward Melville had their hands full when undefeated Half Hollow Hills came calling in a League I flag football matchup on a cold and windy day Thursday, April 18. Half Hollow capitalized on a Patriot miscue with an interception that would put them on the scoreboard first. Ward Melville struggled to gain traction, trailing 21-0 at the halftime break.

Addison Dellaporta broke the ice for the Patriots with an interception of her own and went the distance for the touchdown but the point-after attempt failed. It would be Ward Melville’s only score on the day when Half Hollow found the end zone late in the game downing the Patriots 28-6.

The loss drops Ward Melville 2-4 as Half Hollow remains atop the League I leaderboard at 6-0.

Ward Melville retakes the field with a road game against Sachem North (1-5), Friday, April 26. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.