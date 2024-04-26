Patriots girls flag football struggles against unbeaten Half Hollow Hills

Patriots girls flag football struggles against unbeaten Half Hollow Hills

by -
0 4
1 of 17
Ward Melville senior Rebecca Greek finds an opening in a home game against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Vincente Anja Rosenthal breaks out of the backfield in a home game against Half Hollow Hills. Photo b
Ward Melville’s Addison Dellaporta intercepts a pass in a home game against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Vincente Anja Rosenthal bolts down the right side in a home game against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Logan Phillips on 4th and long punts the ball for the Patriots in a league I matchup against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Frankie Klug breaks to the outside in a home game against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Kait Lawrence looks for an open receiver in a home game against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Patriots. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Addison Dellaporta intercepts the ball and goes the distance in a “pick six” at home against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Addison Dellaporta scores for the Patriots. Bill Landon photo
Patriots score.
Ward Melville senior Kait Lawrence fires over the middle in a home game against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Addison Dellaporta bounces outside in a home game against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Vincente Anja Rosenthal finds an opening in a home game against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Logan Phillips with a shovel pass for the Patriots in a league I matchup against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Logan Phillips hits the open hole for the Patriots in a league I matchup against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Kait Lawrence fires over the middle in a home game against Half Hollow Hills. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Patriots of Ward Melville had their hands full when undefeated Half Hollow Hills came calling in a League I flag football matchup on a cold and windy day Thursday, April 18. Half Hollow capitalized on a Patriot miscue with an interception that would put them on the scoreboard first. Ward Melville struggled to gain traction, trailing 21-0 at the halftime break. 

Addison Dellaporta broke the ice for the Patriots with an interception of her own and went the distance for the touchdown but the point-after attempt failed. It would be Ward Melville’s only score on the day when Half Hollow found the end zone late in the game downing the Patriots 28-6.  

The loss drops Ward Melville 2-4 as Half Hollow remains atop the League I leaderboard at 6-0.

Ward Melville retakes the field with a road game against Sachem North (1-5), Friday, April 26. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 10

0 13

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply