Fashion in full bloom! Lookbook luncheons return to Stony Brook Village

Spring styles have sprung! Foodies and shopaholics unite for a three-part series of luncheon fashion shows in Stony Brook Village. From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on three separate Thursdays, the event will be held at Country House Restaurant on May 2nd, Mirabelle Restaurant at Three Village Inn on May 9th, and Luca Restaurant on May 16th.

Each luncheon will feature different spring styles and accessories from Stony Brook Village shops. Returning this season are Chico’s, Mint, and Ecolin Jewelers. D.K. Brothers will be joining the luncheons for the first time, showcasing its collection of men’s clothing. Kate’s Vintage Rose will also make a debut, featuring its collection of vintage-inspired women’s clothing. Additionally, you can expect stunning hair and makeup styles, courtesy of the Village Hair Studio.

As guests enjoy their lunch, the models will stroll through the restaurants, sharing information about the

spring fashion and accessories they are wearing. Staff of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization will make an appearance to share a bit of local history. The three-part series will take place at separate dining locations – On May 2, at the Country House Restaurant ($45), on May 9 at Mirabelle Restaurant at the Three Village Inn ($35), and May 16 at Luca Restaurant ($39). For $45 at the Country House Restaurant, $35 at the Three Village Inn, or $39 at Luca Restaurant, attendees can enjoy selections from a pre-fix menu.

To make your reservation, contact the restaurants directly. Located at 1175 North Country Road in Stony Brook, Country House Restaurant’s phone number is (631) 751-3332. Located in the historic Three Village Inn at 150 Main Street, Mirabelle Restaurant’s phone number is (631) 751-0555. Located at 93 Main Street in Stony Brook Village, Luca Restaurant’s phone number is (631) 675-0435.