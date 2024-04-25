Setauket volunteer firefighter honored as 5th Legislative District’s 2024 Irish American of Distinction

Suffolk County Legislator Steven Englebright honored William “Bill” Doherty Jr. as the 5th Legislative District’s 2024 “Irish American of Distinction.” Bill joined his fellow honorees at the county’s Irish American Heritage Month celebration at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Wednesday, March 27.

The celebration highlighted Irish Americans’ contributions throughout Suffolk County. Each Legislator selected an Irish American person of distinction who resides in his or her respective legislative district.

Bill has been a volunteer member and employee of the Setauket Fire Department for 13 years. The 33-year-old South Setauket resident works full-time in the fire department’s maintenance department and volunteers as a firefighter, following in his father’s footsteps.

Bill is known for his contributions to many fire department community functions, whether front and center or working behind the scenes, to make them successful. He participates in various community events, including the department’s car wash and other fundraisers. Bill also serves as a liaison for whoever runs an event to ensure they have everything they need.

Bill plays a significant role in the upkeep of the department’s 9/11 Memorial Park, which is open to the public. In addition to answering alarms, he operates the district’s snowplow during a fire emergency to ensure access to a person’s driveway and walkway during a snowstorm.

Throughout the department, he is known as a member who is always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it.

Caption: William “Bill” Doherty Jr., center, was chosen as an Irish American of Distinction in the Suffolk County Legislature’s Fifth Legislative District. Doherty is shown with his father, Bill, and mother, Kathy.