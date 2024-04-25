Kings Park resident Marge Connick recognized as the 13th Legislative District Irish American of Distinction

In 2019, the Suffolk County Legislature passed a resolution requesting each Legislator to select an Irish American person of distinction who resides in his or her district to be honored at the Irish American Heritage Celebration in Hauppauge during the month of March.

On March 27, a celebration was held at the Dennison Building in Hauppauge to recognize each legislator’s honoree.Several Irish musicians, Step Dancers, the Suffolk County Pipes & Drums and Suffolk County Police Emerald Society entertained the honorees and their families, as well as various county officials.

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta recognized Kings Park Resident and 2024 Grand Marshal of the Kings Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Marge Connick, as the 13th Legislative District Irish American of Distinction.

Marge Connick is a proud Irish American as her grandparents came to the United States for a better life and found one in Kings Park, where they raised their five daughters. Her parents moved to Smithtown, but she still had friends in Kings Park. At a farewell party for her cousin who was leaving to serve in the military, she met her future husband Bill. While they dated in high school, it was not until after she finished nursing school that they were married. They bought a house in Kings Park, where they raised their two children and where she continues to live today.

Legislator Trotta said, “I have known Marge for years and she was a dedicated and caring nurse for 48 years working primarily in the oncology unit at St. John’s Hospital which was later renamed St. Catherine of Siena. Marge is the consummate volunteer – offering her services to such organizations as the Kings Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of America, St. Joseph’s Church and is a proud member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.”