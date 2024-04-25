Port Jefferson officially proclaimed Seawolves Country at board meeting April 24

1 of 2

On April 24, at the Port Jefferson Board of Trustees Regular Board Meeting, Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis and members of the university’s leadership team were presented with a proclamation by Port Jefferson Mayor Lauren Sheprow declaring Port Jefferson as “Seawolves Country.”

In addition to President McInnis, the other university leaders in attendance included Chief Operating Officer of Stony Brook University Hospital, Carol Gomes; Vice President for Student Affairs, Rick Gatteau; Director of Athletics, Shawn Helibron; and Chief Deputy to the President and the Senior Vice President for Government and Community Relations Judy Greiman.

“In Port Jefferson, we are so lucky to be here as a resource and a respite for the 40,000 plus…people who live, work, and study on that beautiful, amazing [Stony Brook University] campus six miles down the road from us,” said Mayor Sheprow, who worked for the university for sixteen years.

Highlighting the time honored relationship between the Village of Port Jefferson and Stony Brook, the proclamation formally presented a step forward in identifying the Village as a welcoming place for students, faculty and staff to “enjoy all that the Village of Port Jefferson has to offer.”

“On behalf of everybody who is here, our students, but really the entire Stony Brook community, I could not be more excited to accept, on behalf of Stony Brook University, this great proclamation, and, Go Seawolves!” said President McInnis.

The Village is home to the Port Jefferson EMS, which provides a residential paramedic training program available to Stony Brook students. Also nestled in the Port Jefferson Harbor is the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences’ Research Vessel, the Seawolf, which provides research capabilities through large-scale oceanographic sampling and trawling. Approximately 250 students and 500 faculty and staff also live in Port Jefferson.