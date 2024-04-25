Let’s Eat: Delicious coffee cake for Passover
By Heidi Sutton
This Honey Pecan Swirled Coffee Cake is the perfect addition to your Passover table. Packed with pecans, dried cranberries and chocolate chips, you can enjoy a slice with coffee in the morning or warm with ice cream for dessert in the evening!
Honey Pecan Swirled Coffee Cake
Recipe courtesy of National Honey Board
YIELD: Makes 8 servings
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/4 cups honey, divided
1 cup toasted pecans, chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
6 eggs, separated
3/4 cup matzo meal
6 tablespoons potato starch
1/2 teaspoon salt
DIRECTIONS:
In medium bowl, mix together 1/2 cup honey, pecans, cranberries, chocolate chips and cocoa powder.
In separate bowl, combine remaining 3/4 cup honey, egg yolks, matzo meal, potato starch and salt.
In small bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold 1/4 of whites into egg yolk mixture. Mix egg yolk mixture back into remaining egg whites.
Spread 1/3 of batter in greased 9-inch springform pan. Spoon half of pecan mixture on top. Repeat with remaining batter and pecan mixture. With spoon, gently swirl filling into batter.
Bake at 325°F for 45 minutes, or until cake starts to pull from sides of pan and toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes; remove cake from pan and cool on wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
TIP: Strictly kosher kitchens should be sure to use certified kosher for Passover products.