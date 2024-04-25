Winners of Suffolk County Legislature 2024 Bicycle Safety Poster & Video contest announced

1 of 5

At the Suffolk County Legislature’s General Meeting in Riverhead on April 9, students from the Fifth Legislative District were commended for their exceptional bicycle safety knowledge.

Suffolk County Legislator Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) was thrilled to announce the Legislature’s Bicycle Safety Poster and Video contest winners, both from his district. For the annual contests, all 18 legislators invite students from local schools to participate. Elementary students are asked to send in a poster, while intermediate and high school students are eligible for the video contest. Each legislator picks one poster and one video from entries submitted to his or her district to be considered the overall Legislature winners.

This year, Nora Boecherer, a first grader attending Edna Louise Spear Elementary School in Port Jefferson, placed first in the County Legislature’s poster contest. Nora attended the April 9th General Meeting and, with her assistant principal Brianne Antenucci by her side, accepted a proclamation from Legislator Englebright.

John F. Kennedy Middle School’s E-News Club members were the overall winners in the video contest. The Comsewogue District Students (Mark Peck, Isabella Mangello, Savannah Prescott, Dean Tuckett-Rivera, Emily Sullivan, Hunter Hojnacki and Raymond Callender), along with their faculty adviser Steven Nielsen, principal Amanda Prinz and Comsewogue District Superintendent Jennifer Quinn, were on hand to accept their proclamation.

“Nora and the J.F.K. Middle School E-News Club members have set an excellent example for their peers,” Englebright said. “They prove that even our youngest citizens can help to keep our local neighborhoods safe places to travel and play. I was impressed by their creativity and hope they enjoyed their visit to the Legislature’s General Meeting.”