Earth Day events continue on the north shore this weekend

By Heidi Sutton

Get involved with your community by taking part in one of the following Earth Day events this weekend.

Train Station Beautification Project

The Three Village Community Trust invites the community to join them in The Stony Brook Train Station Beautification Project on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for Earth Day. The group will be weeding, clearing fallen branches, removing litter, de-vining trees, and other tasks to beautify the Station. Bring your gloves and garden tools and enjoy refreshments music and more. For more information, call 631-942-4558.

Greenway Trail Cleanup

Volunteers are wanted for a Friends of the Greenway trail clean-up at the Port Jefferson Station trailhead (parking lot by Rte. 112/Hallock Avenue) on Saturday, April 27 starting at 9 a.m. If you can not make the Saturday event, any time during that week if you can stop by your favorite Greenway spot and do a quick clean-up is appreciated,

Community Beach Cleanup

Gallery North in Setauket hosts a Community Beach Clean-Up at Flax Pond Tidal Wetland Area (15 Shore Drive, Old Field) on Saturday, April 27 and Smith Point Beach (1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley) on Sunday, April 28. Each cleanup will be conducted in two shifts starting at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. each day. Held rain or shine. Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting www.gallerynorth.org. 631-751-2676

SWR 2024 Earth Day Cleanup

The Wading River Shoreham Chamber of Commerce invites the community to participate in an Earth Day Clean-up event on Sunday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River for a day of environmental stewardship. Supplies will be provided or feel free to bring you own. Community service credits available. This event is rain or shine. Sign up www.wadingrivershorehamchamber.com.

Volunteer Open House

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead will hold a Volunteer Recruitment and Orientation Day on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteer roles include gardening, helping to organize and staff special events, maintaining the buildings and grounds, serving as tour docents, arranging and leading educational and children’s activities and adult workshops and assisting with marketing and fundraising. To register, email [email protected].

