Francesca Augello of Commack recognized by Suffolk County legislators for saving a child’s life

At the May 7 General Meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature, Legislators Leslie Kennedy and Rob Trotta recognized Francesca Augello, a school monitor at Wood Park Primary School, who noticed a second grader was choking on his slice of pizza during lunch. She immediately responded and performed the Heimlich technique on the child, which dislodged the piece of food.

Ms. Augello had seen posters at the school and in the cafeteria that explains and illustrates the Heimlich maneuver. Married and a mother of three school aged children she believes she did what any parent would do.

Legislators Trotta and Kennedy welcomed Francesca Augello and her family, as well as school officials to the legislature to praise her quick thinking and for remaining calm during a crisis.