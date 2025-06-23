Centereach High School robotics team thrives at the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship

1 of 6

The Centereach High School robotics team showcased their engineering prowess and technology skills at the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship, held May 9–11 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

The prestigious international event welcomed over 840 teams from more than 45 countries, uniting the world’s top young engineering minds in a celebration of creativity, collaboration and innovation.

Centereach’s team, named the CouGears, a play on their district mascot the Cougar, participated in the highly competitive Engineering Division where they stood out for their technical acumen and collaborative spirit. Their outstanding sportsmanship and commitment to excellence earned them the coveted Worlds Sportsmanship Award, a distinction given to teams that exemplify kindness, respect and teamwork both on and off the competition field.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and character of our students,” said Centereach High School Principal Tom Bell. “Their passion for STEM and ability to work together under pressure was on full display. We couldn’t be prouder.”

The CouGears’ success at the world championship is the culmination of months of preparation and problem-solving, reinforcing Centereach High School’s commitment to STEM education and hands-on learning opportunities.

