Rocky Point Garden Tour returns June 15

Tickets are now on sale for the 12th annual Rocky Point Garden Tour, a self-guided walk through the community’s best home gardens, on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with garden goods for sale and raffle. $20 per person. Tickets are available at Heritage Paint, 637 Route 25A, Rocky Point and Flowers on Broadway, 43 Broadway, Rocky Point. All proceeds benefit the Rocky Point Civic Association. For more information, call 631-521-5726.