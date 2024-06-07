Decision, Women in Commerce and the Professions hold Installation of dfficers and 45th anniversary dinner

Special guest speaker was Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner

On June 4, Councilwoman Janer Bonner served as the Keynote Speaker at the Decision, Women in Commerce and the Professions Installation of Officers and 45th Anniversary Dinner. The event was held at the Meadow Club in Port Jefferson Station.

Pictured left to right are Celeste Siemsen, President; Marion McNulty, First Vice President; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Kiran Wadhwa, Second Vice President; Kerry Baardsen, Treasurer; Leslie Mitchel, Corresponding Secretary and Kathryn Krejci, Recording Secretary

Decision, Women in Commerce and the Professions is an organization that has been serving the women of Brookhaven for the past 45 years. Membership includes women who are professionals and those who are administrators or who own their own businesses. In addition to providing education and networking opportunities, Decision has been dedicated to making charitable donations for women’s causes in the community. Over $300,000 has been shared with recipients as diverse as Good Samaritan Hospice, Mather Hospital, the Flag Fund at the corner of 112 and 347 in Port Jefferson Station and AGAPE, serving lunches in school districts where there are children with “food insecurity.”