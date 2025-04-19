Man cited for illegal speed contest in Melville

Suffolk County Police cited a driver for an illegal speed contest and reckless driving in

Melville on April 18.

Members of the Street Takeover Task Force observed a 2018 Audi S5 traveling westbound on the Long

Island Expressway, near Exit 49, racing a 2018 BMW at speeds of 125 mph, at 11:50 p.m.

Officers stopped the Audi and cited the driver, Khadim Ndoye, 27, of Queens, for Unlawful Speed

Contest, along with other vehicle and traffic infractions.

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on May 8.

The Audi was impounded.