‘Finding Nemo Jr.’ heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center for Spring Break

Looking for something to do with the kids for Spring Break? The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Disney’s Finding Nemo daily from April 21 to 28.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo Jr. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. Tickets are $25 per person.

To purchase tickets, click on a performance date below:

Sunday April 21 at 11 AM

Sunday April 21 at 2 PM

Monday April 22 at 1 PM

Tuesday April 23 at 1 PM

Wednesday April 24 at 1 PM

Thursday April 25 at 1 PM

Friday April 26 at 1 PM

Saturday April 27 at 11 AM

Saturday April 27 at 2 PM

Sunday April 28 at 2 PM

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.smithtownpac.org.