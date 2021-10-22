Evening of Art & Music heads to Mills Pond House

The Smithtown Chamber of Commerce and the Smithtown Township Arts Council will host an Evening of Art & Music at the Mills Pond House, 660 Route 25A, St. James on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Experience the historic property and view the gallery’s current exhibit, Resurgence, while listening to the soulful sounds of Teri George & The Connection. Appetizers by Elegant Eating will be served. Sponsored by Pure Mammography. Tickets are $30 per person. Advance registration only at www.smithtownchamber.com. Sorry, no payments at the door. For more info, please call 631-979-8069.