SBU Cancer Center spends a sun safe day at Heritage Park with Walk with a Doc

Once a month at Heritage Park, you will find smiling faces, bodies in motion, and even a doctor or two walking the paths of this Mt. Sinai park, as part of Walk With a Doc, a free walking program run by local physicians to promote healthy living and wellness.

Walking was recognized by the United States Surgeon General as one of the single most important things we can do for our health. With over 500 chapters worldwide, Walk With a Doc provides communities with a space to get in some steps, learn about health, and meet new friends. There are four Walk With a Doc chapters on Long Island, including the Stony Brook University (SBU) chapter lead by Stony Brook physicians and medical students.

“Our walks are a wonderful way to get together with the community, speak one on one with physicians, and get some exercise,” says Dr. Ursula Landman, clinical associate professor of anesthesiology at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, and physician walk leader for SBU’s Walk With a Doc Chapter. “I am always looking forward to our walks and encourage everyone to join us on this lifelong journey of learning and health.”

The Stony Brook University Cancer Center joined Dr. Landman at Heritage Trust Park in October to educate walkers about skin cancer risks and prevention. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the Unites States with one in five Americans being diagnosed in their lifetime. Rates of new melanoma cases, the deadliest form of skin cancer, are on the rise.

The best way to reduce your risk of skin cancer is to avoid ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and indoor tanning devices. Stony Brook University Cancer Center’s Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) team provided skin cancer prevention resources to walkers, including how to reduce their exposure to UV radiation, sun safety tip sheets, and sunscreen to apply during their walk.

CPiA is a New York State Department of Health grant supporting cancer prevention in local communities. Stony Brook’s CPiA team is bringing sun safety education and policy to Suffolk and Nassau counties, with the goal of reducing skin cancer on Long Island.

“Cancer prevention is a vital step to building a healthier Long Island,” says Annalea Trask, CPiA Program Coordinator at Stony Brook University Cancer Center. “We are proud to support Stony Brook University’s Walk With a Doc chapter to promote healthy living in our community.”

The SBU chapter of Walk With a Doc meets at Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mt. Sinai every third Sunday at 11 a.m. Walkers may join in person or virtually, walking around their own neighborhood or on a treadmill. You can Walk With a Doc at their next walk on November 21, 2021.

CPiA is supported with funds from Health Research, Inc. and New York State.

About Walk With a Doc:

Walk With a Doc is a national organization hosting doctor-led walking groups in communities around the world. With over 500 chapters, Walk With a Doc provides communities with a space to get in some steps, learn about health, and meet new friends. There are four Walk With a Doc chapters on Long Island, including the Stony Brook University chapter lead by Stony Brook physicians and medical students. Walks are free of charge and open to the public. To learn more, visit walkwithadoc.org or contact Dr. Ursula Landman at [email protected] stonybrookmedicine.edu.

About Stony Brook University Cancer Center:

Stony Brook University Cancer Center is Suffolk County’s cancer care leader and a leader in education and research. With more than 20,000 inpatient and 70,000 outpatient visits annually, the Cancer Center includes 12 multidisciplinary teams: Breast Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Gastrointestinal Cancer; Genitourinary Cancer; Gynecologic Cancer; Head and Neck Cancer, and Thyroid Cancer; Hematologic Malignancies and Stem Cell Transplant; Lung Cancer; Melanoma and Soft Tissue Sarcomas; Neurologic Oncology; Orthopedic Oncology; and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. The cancer program is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.stonybrookmedicine.edu.