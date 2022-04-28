Cub Scout Pack 354 honored for Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway cleanup

1 of 3

On April 10, Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) met with Cub Scouts from Pack 354 and their leader, Rob DeStefano, to present them with a certificate of congratulations for cleaning up the Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway. The supervisor also presented Town of Brookhaven pins to commemorate their efforts.

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) helped kick off the service project by joining the Scouts along the cleanup — filling a full five-gallon bucket with trash along the way.

The Setauket Port Jefferson Station Greenway is a three-mile-long trail that wanders its way from the east trailhead on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station to Limroy Lane in Setauket. Parking is available at both locations. Construction was completed in two phases with the first trail section opening in 2009 and the subsequent phase opening in 2014.

A true linear park, the Setauket to Port Jefferson Station Greenway is the longest paved multi-use trail in Suffolk County. The Greenway utilizes land acquired by the NYS Department of Transportation in the 1960s for a planned bypass of Route 25A. This bypass has been re-purposed, and today you can walk or bike through an amazing variety of terrains and landscapes: an old growth forest, rolling hills, rhododendron woodlands, neighborhoods, county parkland, old farmland, etc. With the recent opening of Phase II of the trail, you are now able to pedal from the Setauket Post Office to upper Port Jefferson Station. The path runs approximately four miles and is handicapped accessible.

The Friends of the Greenway, a committee of the Three Village Community Trust, maintains the Greenway. Visit www.threevillagecommunitytrust.org for more information.