Shelter Pet of the Week: Mia

MEET MIA!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Mia, a 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff/lab mix who has sadly been at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for 2 years.

A volunteer favorite, Mia is a goofy dog who loves to play and throw toys around to make you laugh. She also enjoys car rides and snuggles!

Mia is very nervous about new people. She will need a home that can properly introduce her to a new environment in a way that makes her feel safe. She would do best as the only pet in an adult only home.

If you would like to meet Mia, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.