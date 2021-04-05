Community blood drive heads to Smith Haven Mall

Senator Mario R. Mattera will host a blood drive at the Smith Haven Mall, Moriches Road, Lake Grove on Thursday, April 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at the mall’s Center Court. “Due to the ongoing crisis, it is crucial that we all join together to help the New York Blood Center replenish their supply,” he said.

Donors with O-negative blood type, or “universal donors,” are especially encouraged to donate, as their blood is essential in emergency situations. A single donation can save up to three lives.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit mattera.nysenate.gov and click on the link on the home page or call 800-933-2566.