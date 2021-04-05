Kings Park football outruns Rocky Point

Kings Park football outruns Rocky Point

Kings Park running-back Nico Laviano saunters into the endzone untouched in one of his three TD’s on the day. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park running-back Nico Laviano bolts out of the back-field in a League VI matchup against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park quarterback Jonathan Borkowski scrambles out of the pocket on the road against Rocky Point April 3. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park quarterback Jonathan Borkowski with a touchdown run in a road game against Rocky Point April 3. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park quarterback Jonathan Borkowski throws over the middle in a in a League VI matchup against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Teammates Sam Estherson and John Matthews celebrate with Jonathon Borkowski after his 10 yard TD run April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park wide receiver John Matthews rolls for extra yardage in a road game against Rocky Point. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park running-back John Dowling plows his way up the middle in a road game against Rocky Point April 3. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point senior Devin Cline pounds out yardage in a home game April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Devin Cline pounds out yardage dragging a defender with him April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park running-back Dan Lopez with a reception in a League VI matchup on the road against Rocky Point April 3. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park running-back Dan Lopez with a reception in a League VI matchup on the road against Rocky Point April 3. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Points Cody Miller breaks up a pass play in a League VI home game against Kings Park April 3. Bill Landon photo.
Touchdown Cody Miller. Bill Landon photo
Quarterback Cody Miller breaks free down the left sideline a goes the distance for Rocky Point April 3. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point senior Cody Miller on a quarterback-keeper in a League VI matchup at home against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point cheerleaders
Rocky Point cheerleaders
Teammates celebrate Charles Gerace’s 62 yard TD run April 3. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point wide receiver Charles Gerace on a 62-yard pass reception and goes the distance for the touchdown in a home game against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon

It was Rocky Point quarterback Cody Miller who provided the spark for the Eagles in a League VI matchup at home where the senior found the endzone three times, one of which was an interception for a 73-yard return. But it was Kings Park running back Nico Laviano who countered with a pair of short yardage runs and a 29 yarder for the 42-31 victory April 3.

Kings Park quarterback Jonathan Borkowski, a junior, found the endzone twice, and Scott McConville, a sophomore, punched in for the opening score on a five-yard run.

Rocky Point senior Charles Gerace covered 62 yards on a pass reception from Miller, and teammate Devin Cline scored from 10 yards out.

The loss drops the Eagles to 1-2 in their division, and the Kingsmen notched their first win (1-2) of this COVID-shortened season.

The Eagles retake the field April 10 in a road game against Harborfields at 1 p.m. Kings Park is back in action at home April 9 against Hills West with a 6 p.m. start.

