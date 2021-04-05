Kings Park football outruns Rocky Point

1 of 20

It was Rocky Point quarterback Cody Miller who provided the spark for the Eagles in a League VI matchup at home where the senior found the endzone three times, one of which was an interception for a 73-yard return. But it was Kings Park running back Nico Laviano who countered with a pair of short yardage runs and a 29 yarder for the 42-31 victory April 3.

Kings Park quarterback Jonathan Borkowski, a junior, found the endzone twice, and Scott McConville, a sophomore, punched in for the opening score on a five-yard run.

Rocky Point senior Charles Gerace covered 62 yards on a pass reception from Miller, and teammate Devin Cline scored from 10 yards out.

The loss drops the Eagles to 1-2 in their division, and the Kingsmen notched their first win (1-2) of this COVID-shortened season.

The Eagles retake the field April 10 in a road game against Harborfields at 1 p.m. Kings Park is back in action at home April 9 against Hills West with a 6 p.m. start.