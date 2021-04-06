Sharks eat Warriors

1 of 11

The Comsewogue Warriors at 0-2 this season looked to notch its first win when it hosted the Eastport South Manor Sharks at home in a League V conference matchup in a rare Monday night game April 5. Comsewogue’s first win would have to wait as they fell to ESM 20-8.

The Sharks set the tone early when on their opening drive consumed nearly 7 minutes off the clock to punch in on a touchdown pass to take the early lead. Comsewogue struggled to get traction and after a blocked punt gave the Sharks another scoring opportunity with 9:06 left in the half for a 13-0 lead.

With less than a minute left in the 3rd the Sharks found the endzone again to take a 20-0 lead. The Warriors took the egg off the scoreboard in the final 2 minutes and were able to convert for two more but it was too little too late and that elusive victory will have to wait.

The Warriors conclude their COVID shortened season with a road game against West Babylon April 10. Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m.

Photos by Bill Landon