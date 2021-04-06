Sharks eat Warriors

Comsewogue senior Aiden McCaffrey rolls out of the backfield for the Warriors in a League V matchup at home April 5. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Aiden McCaffrey rolls out of the backfield for the Warriors in a League V matchup at home April 5. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue quarterback Brady Shannon drops back to pass in a League V matchup at home April 5. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue junior Brady Shannon throws over the middle against ESM April 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Brady Shannon scrambles out of the pocket in a League V matchup against ESM April 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Brendan McCrary makes a one handed catch in a home game against Eastport South Manor April 5. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue huddle
Comsewogue running back cuts to the outside in a home game against Eastport South Manor April 5. Bill Landon photo
Senior Ryan Mimnaugh takes the handoff for the Warriors at home against Eastport South Manor April 5. Bill Landon photo
Timeout Comsewogue
The Comsewogue Warriors at 0-2 this season looked to notch its first win when it hosted the Eastport South Manor Sharks at home in a League V conference matchup in a rare Monday night game April 5. Comsewogue’s first win would have to wait as they fell to ESM 20-8. 

The Sharks set the tone early when on their opening drive consumed nearly 7 minutes off the clock to punch in on a touchdown pass to take the early lead. Comsewogue struggled to get traction and after a blocked punt gave the Sharks another scoring opportunity with 9:06 left in the half for a 13-0 lead. 

With less than a minute left in the 3rd the Sharks found the endzone again to take a 20-0 lead. The Warriors took the egg off the scoreboard in the final 2 minutes and were able to convert for two more but it was too little too late and that elusive victory will have to wait.

The Warriors conclude their COVID shortened season with a road game against West Babylon April 10. Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. 

Photos by Bill Landon 

