Patriots face stalemate against Pat-Med

1 of 21

Scoreless after 40 minutes of play, Ward Melville senior co-captain Aidan Long broke the ice in the opening minute of the second half ripping a shot that found the left side of the net to put the Patriots boys soccer out front in a League I matchup against visiting Pat-Med April 3.

Pat-Med answered midway through the second half to even the score which stood until time expired for the 1-1 draw. Ward Melville goalie Jack Jesperson had 5 saves at net.

The Patriots didn’t need a win to move up a position in the League I standings courtesy of Brentwood’s defeat of Walt Whitman and Commack’s unblemished record with a win over Longwood. Ward Melville at 5-3-1 moves up to third place with two games remaining before post season play begins.