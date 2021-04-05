Patriots face stalemate against Pat-Med

Ward Melville co-captain Zach Ward cuts inside for the Patriots in a League I matchup at home April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville co-captain Zach Ward with a crossing pass for the Patriots in a League I matchup at home April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Co-captain Zach Ward rises above the rest for the Patriots in a League I matchup at home against Pat-Med. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Terry Cummings pushes up-field in a home game against Pat-Med April 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Sean LaPeters out flanks a Pat-Med defender in a home game April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville forward Sean LaPeters tries to get a shot off in a home game against Pat-Med April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Sean LaPeters pushes up-field in a League I matchup against Pat-Med April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore midfielder Kieran Donnelly pushes past a Pat-Med defender in a League I matchup at home April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville co-captain Jason Flynn heads the ball in a League I matchup at home against Pat-Med. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior midfielder Jack Randazzo settles the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Pat-Med April 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s goalie Jack Jesperson, left, protects the net at home against Pat-Med April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Christopher Fumal settles the ball for the Patriots in a League I matchup against Pat-Med April 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Andrew Cerqueira’s shot on goal at home April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior midfielder Andrew Cerqueira staves off a Pat-Med defender at home April 3. Photo by Bill Landon
The Patriots celebrate Aidan Long’s goal in a home game April 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Aidan Long scores in a League I matchup against Pat-Med April 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Aidan Long scores against Pat-Med April 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Aidan Long shoots against Pat-Med April 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Aidan Long turns up-field in a home game against Pat-Med April 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Aidan Long looks to cross in a home game against Pat-Med April 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Aidan Long fights to head the ball in a home game against Pat-Med April 3. Bill Landon photo

Scoreless after 40 minutes of play, Ward Melville senior co-captain Aidan Long broke the ice in the opening minute of the second half ripping a shot that found the left side of the net to put the Patriots boys soccer out front in a League I matchup against visiting Pat-Med April 3.

Pat-Med answered midway through the second half to even the score which stood until time expired for the 1-1 draw. Ward Melville goalie Jack Jesperson had 5 saves at net.

The Patriots didn’t need a win to move up a position in the League I standings courtesy of Brentwood’s defeat of Walt Whitman and Commack’s unblemished record with a win over Longwood. Ward Melville at 5-3-1 moves up to third place with two games remaining before post season play begins.

