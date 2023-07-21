Calone, Romaine talk environmental problems in county executive debate

By Julianne Mosher

Republican Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine visited Stony Brook University to address Suffolk County’s environmental concerns at a forum against Democrat Dave Calone in the race for county executive.

On Monday, July 17, the New York League of Conservation Voters, alongside Citizens Campaign for the Environment, filled the Sidney Gelber Auditorium at Stony Brook University for a two-hour debate with both candidates running for Suffolk County executive, replacing Steve Bellone (D) whose 12-year term will be ending in November.

More than 200 people listened to both Calone and Romaine discuss what both parties found to be most important regarding climate change, offshore wind, water quality, open space conservation, environmental justice, sustainable transportation and farming. NYLCV President Julie Tighe was moderator. The event began with Calone answering the dozen questions submitted prior to the event followed by Romaine. Each response was set to a 2-minute time limit.

Dave Calone

“We need to protect what makes us special, because what makes us special — whether it’s our beaches, our water, etc. — drives our economy,” Calone said. “And we need a thriving environment to make sure that (a) people want to live here and (b) people can live here.”

Calone said his experience in environmental concerns, as well as being a state and federal prosecutor, stem from his previous accomplishments in the private sector, planning commission and nonprofit space.

He said he supported renewable technologies by getting the ball rolling for off-shore wind production as early as 2012, leading the effort as Suffolk County Planning Commission chair to cut red tape and boost solar energy production. He added he fought for water quality by running the county’s first wastewater financing summit and helping to draft the county’s water quality ballot initiative.

“People in Suffolk County care about the environment,” Calone said. “I am the candidate with the broadest environmental experience in Suffolk County to run for Suffolk County executive.”

Calone criticized county Republicans for their handling of the Brookhaven landfill, which Romaine rebutted, touting his efforts to shut down the landfill.

Ed Romaine

Romaine, who has been Brookhaven Town supervisor since 2012, served in the county Legislature starting in 1985 and was deemed a fighter for the environment by authoring Suffolk’s first Clean Water Act. He was then elected to Suffolk County clerk, staying in that role for 16 years. In 2005, he was again elected to the county Legislature where he sponsored several environmental bills including Michael’s Law, which banned explosive fuel gels in the county.

As Brookhaven Town supervisor, Romaine has led other environmental initiatives, including protecting one of Brookhaven’s largest waterways, the Carmans River. He also sits on the board of the Central Pine Barrens Commission where he helps oversee and safeguard over 105,000 acres worth of land and groundwater. He is an avid supporter of farmland and wetland preservation on the East End and said he has worked to reduce waste and entice the growth of green energy in Brookhaven Town.

“Redevelopment is the way to go as opposed to new development,” Romaine said. “We only have one island and we need to save what is left.”

Agreeing on one thing in particular, Calone and Romaine both support adding the Clean Water Restoration Act to the Nov. 7 ballot. This vote could create one countywide sewer district and fund other improvements to water quality.