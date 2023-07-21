Let’s Eat: Serve up a French classic

By Heidi Sutton

What’s more delicious than crème brûlée? Two crème brûlées! With a rich and creamy custard filling topped with a hard sugary crust, these individual-sized decadent desserts, also known as burnt cream or Trinity crème, can provide a perfect ending to nearly any get-together. In honor of National Crème Brûlée Day on July 27, try these recipes courtesy of Culinary.net.

Vanilla Crème Brûlée

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups heavy cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

1/2 cup granulated sugar

6 egg yolks

vanilla sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 300° F. In a medium saucepan, bring the heavy cream and vanilla extract to a simmer, whisking occasionally. Do not boil. Remove pan from heat and let rest 10 minutes. In large bowl, whisk together sugar and egg yolks. Slowly whisk warm cream into egg mixture until smooth. Set 8 ramekins into baking dish with sides. Pour mixture into ramekins so that they are approximately 3/4 full. Pour boiling water into baking dish about half way up sides of ramekins. Bake 40-45 minutes, or until custard is firm. Chill 1 hour. Before serving, evenly sprinkle vanilla sugar on top. Use a kitchen torch to caramelize vanilla sugar. Don’t have a kitchen torch? Place it on the top rack of your oven under the broiler set to low, watching carefully. Top with fresh fruit, and a sprig of mint if desired.

Lemon Crème Brûlée

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups heavy cream

6 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

4 large egg yolks

Zest of 2 lemons

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Fresh berries, for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. heat large kettle of water to boiling. Place four 6-ounce ramekins in roasting pan. In small saucepan, heat cream and 3 tablespoons sugar over medium heat 6 to 7 minutes until cream just starts to bubble around edges of pan (do not bring to a full boil).

Meanwhile, in large bowl, whisk egg yolks, lemon zest, vanilla, salt and remaining 3 tablespoons sugar until well combined. While whisking, use ladle to slowly add 3 ladlefuls of hot cream mixture to egg mixture. Gradually whisk remaining cream mixture into egg mixture. Strain mixture through fine mesh strainer into large liquid measuring cup.

Divide mixture between ramekins; place roasting pan in oven. Carefully pour enough boiling water from kettle around ramekins until it comes halfway up sides of ramekins, being careful to not get water in ramekins. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until custards are just set. Use tongs to carefully transfer ramekins to cooling rack; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and chill at least 4 hours or up to 2 days before serving.

To serve, sprinkle 1 tablespoon sugar over each custard. Using blowtorch, caramelize top of each custard until sugar bubbles and turns brown (this can also be done under a broiler). Top with berries and a sprig of lemon thyme before serving.