Calling all artists for miniature art fundraiser for the Reboli Center

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook is inviting entries from now until April 21 for a unique fundraising exhibition, Miniatures to Make a Maximum Impact! All participating artists will have their artwork exhibited in the Reboli Design Shop throughout the month of May. “Miniature art has been venerated throughout history, and today there are Miniature Art Societies around the world. The delicate beauty and refinement of these works can be truly amazing. Now we’re asking contemporary artists of all styles to “paint small” to help support our center and programs in a major way,” said Lois Reboli, a founder of the Reboli Center and the wife of the late artist Joseph Reboli.

“One free canvas will be given to each participant to create for our cause. All entries will be considered as a donation to the Reboli Center, a 501 (c) (3) organization, and all proceeds raised from the sale of each submitted artwork for this event will be used for our free programming and exhibitions,” added Reboli.

Contributing artists may also use their own stretched canvas, linen or panel, which must not exceed 36 square inches (6 inches x 6 inches). Any painting medium is acceptable, and framing is optional. Artists are welcome to submit up to five entries. The artwork must be your own original concept and not a copy of anyone else’s copyrighted material.

To request a free canvas and application, please contact the Reboli Center at 631-751-7707 or email [email protected] An application may also be downloaded under Events at www.rebolicenter.org