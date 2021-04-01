Leg. Nick Caracappa recognizes Marisa Pizza as Woman of Distinction

Each year in March, Women’s History Month is celebrated in Suffolk County. In 2002, the Legislature passed a Resolution (No. 786-2002) stating that each Suffolk County Legislator shall select a “Woman of Distinction” who resides in his/her respective Legislative District to be honored as such. For 2021, Legislator Nick Caracappa named Marisa Pizza of Farmingville as the Woman of Distinction in the Fourth Legislative District. Caracappa presented Ms. Pizza with a Proclamation and bouquet of flowers to commemorate the event.

For well over a decade, Marisa Pizza has been actively involved with the Farmingville Residents Association and the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce, working diligently to improve the quality of life in her district.

Since 2011, she has been the Recording Secretary on the Executive Board of the Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce Coalition, being awarded the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year award for 2020. Marisa joined Move to Amend Brookhaven in 2012, and currently serves as the Public Relations Coordinator. She also serves as Town of Brookhaven’s Women and Youth Advisory Board, as well as Vice Chair of the Green Party of Suffolk County. Ms. Pizza states, “I enjoy working with everyone across Suffolk County, no matter their affiliations or lack thereof.”

When she is not engaged in community volunteering, Marisa also works at the Long Island Feline Adoption Center in Smithtown as the Event Coordinator. Additionally, she is the News Director for the Graveyard Blues Radio Program, which airs on 94.3 ‘The Shark’ locally, as well as stations in Kansas City and the UK.

“The list of Marisa’s accomplishments stated here are not exhaustive,” stated Legislator Caracappa. “I’ve never met a person who does so much for her community, and so willing to work with everybody. I consider it an honor and privilege to recognize her as the Woman of Distinction in the Fourth District, and thank her for all of her selfless efforts.”