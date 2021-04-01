Winners of HAC’s High Arts Showcase XVII announced

1 of 4

The Huntington Arts Council recently announced the winners of its High Arts Showcase XVII.

High Arts Showcase XVII is a component of the JOURNEY Arts in Education Program providing partner school 11th and 12th grade students with the opportunity to present their talents in a gallery setting through this exclusive visual art exhibition. Participating school districts include Cold Spring Harbor Jr/Sr High School, Commack High School, Harborfields High School, Huntington High School, King’s Park High School, Northport High School, Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School, and Walt Whitman High School. For more information on the artists and their work click here.

Congratulations to the following students awarded Best in Show and Honorable Mentions for their work: