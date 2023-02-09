Baby supplies drive underway at Emma Clark Library

Valentine’s Day is not solely about romantic love; it can also be about spreading love for the community, and in particular, for those in need. In honor of Valentine’s Day and the season of love, Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will hold a Little Valentines: Baby Supplies Drive now through Feb. 26. The Library will be collecting new store-bought and hand-made baby clothes, as well as diapers, wipes, pacifiers, toys and other baby-related items for local organizations that help babies and their families. Diapers are one of the most requested items from homeless shelters and organizations, and they are a basic need for caregivers.

A table for the donated items will be located in the Library lobby to the left of the Circulation Desk, and all are welcome to donate (residents or nonresidents) during Library hours.

Teen volunteers will be picking up the items and distributing them to various local organizations in need. These junior high and high school students earn community service credit for doing so. If you live in Three Village, are in grades 7 to 12, and would like to apply to become a Volunteer Teen Transporter, please visit teen.emmaclark.org/teen-transporters or call 631-941-4080.