Eagle Scout Bake Sale heads to Miller Place Feb. 11

Eagle Scout candidate Matthew Petrie, a Life Scout from Troop 204, will hold a Bake Sale fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Tuscany Gourmet Market, 691 Route 25A, Miller Place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature all kinds of baked goods for the upcoming holidays including heart-shaped linzer tarts. All proceeds will go towards improving the Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway Trail in the spring.