34th annual Long Island Pride Parade celebrates diversity

1 of 18

By Julianne Mosher

Once Sunday morning’s rainstorm stopped, the streets of Huntington turned into a giant rainbow.

More than 100 groups and community organizations marched through Huntington to celebrate Long Island’s 34th annual Pride Parade on June 9.

David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network based in Hauppauge, said he was thrilled at what three decades of pride has become since its first parade in 1990.

“Thirty-four years ago, we were sitting in a federal courthouse in Central Islip fighting for this. They would not let us march and have a pride parade in any town on Long Island,” Kilmnick said. “We won that fight … and look at us today.”

People dressed in rainbows and trans flags marched from Main Street at noon on Sunday, June 9, ending at Heckscher Park, where there were several food trucks, a beer and wine garden, and tables from different sponsors giving away goodies for passersby.

But what really drew the crowd at the park were the performances on the Rainbow Stage, hosted by Long Island-based drag queen Bella Noche, organizer of the Long Island chapter of Drag Queen Story Hour, and CBS New York reporter John Dias. They introduced songs sung by the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus, American Idol finalist Travis Finlay, and performances by drag queens Luxx Noir London and Rosé from the reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Prides have been popping up all over Long Island. It’s way overdue,” Noche said. “I am so happy to be in the heart of Huntington to celebrate.”

The parade’s grand marshals included members of the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus, Suffolk County Police Department Detective Sergeant Tamika Mays, and New York State Assemblyman Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos.