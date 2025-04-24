Stevie Van Zandt’s TeachRock to hold teacher workshops at the LIMEHOF this

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will host two free TeachRock workshops at its Stony Brook location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on Wednesday April 30th and Wednesday May 28th at 6pm. The workshops are free for teachers and eligible for New York CTLE hours. Also included is free access to the LIMEHOF museum prior to the workshop and light dinner/refreshments will be provided.

“TeachRock brings music’s rich history and cultural power into the classroom, and I’m proud that LIMEHOF is helping Long Island educators tap into this inspiring, free resource,” said Tom Needham, LIMEHOF Education Chairman.

These workshops are made possible by BMA Architects. Teachers who wish to attend this free workshop at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame must register in advance at: https://teachrock.org/LIMEHOF/

Details of the workshops:

TeachRock Methods for All Classrooms

Wednesday, April 30th at 6:00 PM

This workshop introduces The TeachRock Method, which empowers educators to connect music, history, and critical thinking to engage and inspire students of all backgrounds. Participants will explore TeachRock’s unique approach to fostering active learning, meaningful discussions, and creativity in the classroom.

Designed both for music teachers seeking to bring more culture and historical context into their classrooms, as well as history and ELA teachers looking to enhance engagement through music, this course provides practical strategies to make learning more dynamic and relevant for all students.

TeachRock Methods for Music Classrooms

Wednesday, May 28th at 6:00 PM

This workshop introduces TeachRock’s method of creating more culturally responsive Music classrooms. Participants will explore how to connect historical events, cultural movements, and social issues to musical content, fostering a deeper understanding of diverse perspectives.

Teachers will walk away with standards-aligned lessons that integrate music with subjects such as history, social studies, language arts, and even STEAM.

For more information, visit the LIMEHOF website.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.