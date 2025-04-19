SBU Sports: Women’s lacrosse downs Drexel to secure No. 1 seed in CAA Championship

The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team remains the only team left undefeated in the CAA as the Seawolves topped Drexel, 17-14, on April 18 to secure the No .1 seed heading into the program’s third-straight CAA Championship tournament.

The Seawolves’ offense was led by Riley McDonald who tallied five goals and a pair of assists with Charlotte Wilmoth following closely behind with four goals and one assist. Casey Colbert notched a career-high seven points on two goals and five assists.

Defensively, Avery Hines collected a team-high three caused turnovers as Alexa Constant had a career performance with four ground balls. In net, Natalia Altebrando played her seventh full 90-minute game of the season, making nine saves on a .409 save percentage.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Seawolves started off hot with a pair of goals from McDonald and Wilmoth before Drexel responded with one of their own in transition, off a turnover. Stony Brook then added two more courtesy of Casey Colbert and McDonald as the Dragons notched another from a free position opportunity. With 13 seconds remaining in the quarter, McDonald would tally her 11th hat trick of the season to give the Seawolves a 5-2 lead early.

Stony Brook started the second quarter right where they left off outscoring Drexel, 7-4. The Seawolves won the initial draw control and scored an immediate goal from Isabella Caporuscio . Less than two minutes later, Alexandra Fusco would join in on the fun with a goal of her own to give the Seawolves a five-goal advantage. Drexel scored on yet another free position goal before a 4-0 scoring run powered the Seawolves to an eight-goal lead. The Dragons were able to piece together some offense, scoring three straight but Stony Brook performed a class act with back-to-back goals, dished out from Colbert to Wilmoth to close out the half and give the Seawolves a 13-6 lead at the break.

Drexel started the third quarter with an offensive push, scoring their fourth free position goal of the game on a woman-up opportunity and gaining momentum through the first nine minutes of the half. The Seawolves then burst onto the scene, going on a 3-0 scoring run with goals from Courtney Maclay , Colbert, and a behind-the-back beauty from Wilmoth to take their largest lead of the day, 16-7. The Dragons notched a pair of goals through the final three minutes of the quarter to get back within seven.

Drexel continued their push, getting back within four with three goals to start the fourth. As the Seawolves were held scoreless through six and a half minutes, but Maclay ended the drought finding a lane through the eight-meter right to the back of the net. With less than two minutes remaining, the Dragons would score their final goal with the Seawolves ultimately securing a 17-13 victory for their seventh CAA win of the season.

QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES

Up next, the team concludes the regular season next Saturday, April 26 at Hofstra for the Battle of Long Island. First draw is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage available on FloCollege. Stony Brook is 8-5 in the all-time series against the Pride, winning seven straight in a streak dating back to 2015.