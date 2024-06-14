Dan Moloney Jr. named to Police Foundation Advisory Board

On May 29, Louis Tutone, co-chairman of the Suffolk County Police Foundation along with Lisa Tuozzolo, director of the organization, made official the appointment of Dan Moloney Jr, president Moloney Funeral Homes to the foundation’s advisory board.

The Suffolk County Police Foundation is a not-for-profit 501c3 whose mission is to provide opportunities of essential growth and advancement for strategic initiatives, state-of-the art technological advancements, and critical support of public and officer safety, all while developing and fostering the partnership and relationships among our Law Enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

Moloney Funeral Homes presented the foundations with a $50,000 donation to help in this mission.

“The Suffolk County Police Foundation is honored to have Dan Moloney, from Moloney Funerals Homes, as an advisory board member. The name Moloney is synonymous with community, caring, compassion, and dignity, and the Foundation is excited to have Dan and his team bring those traits and so many others to our Board. On a personal note, Moloney’s is where my family and I have chosen to celebrate our family members who have passed over the last two decades and where so many in Law Enforcement chose to memorialize their loved ones. Together, we will do great things for the Community and Law Enforcement in Suffolk County,” said Louis Tutone, co-chairman, Suffolk County Police Foundation

“It is our privilege and honor to be a part of and support the Suffolk County Police Foundation. Over the last 90+ years, Moloney Family Funeral Homes has served the families of many Police officers, Firefighters and First responders. I’m proud to join the foundations’ advisory board, and look forward to contributing to the success of the foundation as well as helping provide our police officers with the tools and equipment they need to continue to protect and serve the Communities of Suffolk County” said Dan Moloney Jr.