Your Turn: Two lights for tomorrow

By Ernestine Franco

You don’t have to wait until July of 2026 to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States of America. There were a lot of activities going on that led to what became the great experiment in democracy. One such activity is the famous ride of Paul Revere that occurred on the overnight of April 18 to 19. Many of us will remember that we had to memorize it in school. “Listen, my children, and you shall hear/Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere/…/Hang a lantern aloft in the belfry arch/Of the North Church tower, as a signal light/One, if by land, and two, if by sea.”

So this year join the Sound Beach Civic Association in remembering and celebrating what we all studied as the American Revolution. Don’t just read about it — This year live it. Of course, we don’t have to ride, or drive, from Boston to Lexington, a ride that many consider the opening of the American Revolution. There’s another way: An organization, Two Lights for Tomorrow, is asking us to commemorate that famous ride and use the imagery of that shining light “Of the North Church tower” as a uniting call to action to celebrate and serve.

The celebration begins on April 18, when we are asked to put two lights in our windows commemorating that famous ride. Then, on April 19, we can go and fight our own war – the war against hunger and homelessness. The SBCA continues the celebration of the beginning of our democracy with a day of service. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. SBCA members as well as Girl Scout Troop 2019 will meet at the Adopt-A-Spot on New York Avenue in Sound Beach to begin their yearly spring cleanup.

Additionally, the SBCA will be collecting nonperishable food items, personal care items, diapers and cleaning supplies to benefit Long Island Lending a Helping Hand in Rocky Point. The SBCA encourages everyone to join this celebration by putting two lights in their windows on April 18, then stop by the Adopt A-Spot on April 19 to help with the cleanup or donate to help those less fortunate in our communities. There are many different types of revolutions, and we can celebrate the revolution that gave us our democracy by paying it forward to our fellow Americans.