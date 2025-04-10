Egg-citing Easter egg hunts on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

What’s more fun than an Easter egg hunt? Here is a list of egg hunts on the North Shore for this weekend and next weekend so grab your baskets and a camera and hippity hop over to these fun springtime celebrations.

Cold Spring Harbor

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold an Egg Hunt for children ages 0 to 6 on April 12, 13, 17, 18 and 19 with 20 minute sessions scheduled throughout the day. Fee is $12 per participating child, $5 helper siblings ages 7 to 12, $7 adults, $6 seniors. Children must be accompanied by a parent. By reservation only at www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Commack

Burr Intermediate School, 202 Burr Road, Commack hosts a free egg hunt with over 4,000 eggs on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with games, prizes, special golden eggs and a free photo of your child with the Easter Bunny. Register at www.commackegghunt.com. 631-486-3811

East Northport

Island Christian Church, 400 Elwood Road, East Northport will host a free Easter Egg Hunt on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities will include face painting, crafts, games, bounce houses, photo-ops, and of course, hunting for eggs! You may even see the Easter Bunny! Held rain or shine. Free. Visit islandchristian.com/easter to register. 631-822-3000

East Setauket

— Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt celebration on April 18, 19 and 20 with craft vendors, barnyard animals to see and hold, an egg hunt in the fields (at your purchased time slot), pictures with the Spring Bunny and more! This is a ticketed event only. Tickets are sold online only for $13.50 per person. To register, visit www.bennersfarm.com. 631-689-8172

— Three Village Church, 322 Main St., East Setauket invites children up to 5th grade to an Easter Egg Hunt on April 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. with games, story time, crafts, face painting and more. No tickets needed. Free. 631-941-3670

Farmingdale

— The American Airpower Museum, Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with an Easter Tram Rides, photos with the Easter Bunny and visit their “Bunny Patch” to adopt your very own plush toy bunny or chick! No pre-registration or tickets required. Admission for adults $20, seniors/vets $15, kids ages 3-12 $10. 631-293-6398

— Village of Farmingdale hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt for children up to 11 years old on April 12 on the Village Green, 361 Main St., Farmingdale at 11 a.m. followed by photos with the Easter Bunny. Free. Rain date is April 13 at 2 p.m. 516-249-0093

— Stew Leonard’s, 261 Airport Plaza, Farmingdale hosts an Easter egg hunt on April 15 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Take photos with the bunny and collect eggs filled with candy and other prizes from costumed characters. Free for ages 8 and younger. Get tickets at eventbrite.com. 516-962-8210

Farmingville

Farmingville Historical Society will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Arboretum Park, 10 Maple Lane, Farmingville on April 19 at various times from noon to 3 p.m. Embark on an Easter Egg Adventure into the historic firehouse for fun activities, meet a real life bunny and take a photo with the Easter Bunny. $15 per child. Register at FHSLI.org.

Flanders

Children ages 2 to 9 are invited to join an Easter egg hunt for “duck” eggs at The Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders on April 19 at noon. Prizes will be given out for the winners in each age group. Bring your camera for photo ops with the Easter Bunny. The Long Island Duck Farming exhibit will also be open to the public. Free. Rain date is April 26. 631-284-3737.

Huntington

Children ages 1 to 8 can enjoy a spring celebration and egg hunt at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington on April 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Activities including a petting zoo, arts and crafts, a meet and greet with Mr. Bunny and a special concert by FunikiJam. $20 per child. Held rain or shine. Register at www.caumsettfoundation.org/programs.

Melville

Take part in an Easter Egg Hunt at White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Road, Melville on April 12 to 13 and April 14 to 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet the Easter Bunny, visit the bunny holding station, see a magic show and much more. Admission is $29.95. 631-351-9373

Port Jefferson

Children ages 2 to 8 are invited to join the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce for an Easter Egg Hunt following the annual Easter Parade in the Village of Port Jefferson along Main Street on April 19 at 12:45 p.m. Line up in front of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson at 1 p.m. after the parade. Photo ops with the Easter Bunny will be from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 631-473-1414

Port Jefferson Station

Brightview Senior Living, 1175 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station will host an Easter egg hunt, storytime fun with local children’s authors, photos with the Easter Bunny and a special Easter basket raffle on April 13 from noon to 4 p.m. Reserve your spot at www.eventbrite.com.

St. James

St. James Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Egg Hunt for children ages 1 to 10 at Deepwells Farm, 2 Tayor Lane, St. James on April 12 at 1 p.m. with a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny. Free. No rain date. 631-584-5810

Selden

Join Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Manzella and the Middle Country Youth Civic Association for a community Easter egg hunt at Veterans Park, Boyle Road, Selden on April 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Free. 631-451-6647

Setauket

Caroline Episcopal Church, 18 Caroline Ave., Setauket hosts a community Easter Egg Hunt on April 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy games, prizes, snacks, a live magic show, face painting, an Easter hat contest, hat parade and a special long-eared guest. Free. Register online at carolinechurch.net/egghunt2025 631-941-4245

Smithtown

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a Spring Festival and Egg Hunt on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with musical entertainment by Lena and the Happy Clam Band, games, animal presentations, crafts, face painting, pony rides, egg hunts, and a visit by the Easter Bunny. $25 children, $5 adults. Rain date is April 13. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Wading River

Bakewicz Farms, 291 Route 25A, Wading River will hold an Easter egg hunt on April 12 and 13 at 1:30 p.m. Every child will leave with eggs filled with candy, stickers, and toys. Enjoy face painting and take pictures with the Easter bunny. $15 per child. For tickets, visit www.bakewiczfarmsny.com.